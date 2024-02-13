Voters shattered Bilawal’s dream of becoming PM, not MQM: Faisal Subzwari

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Senator Faisal Subzwari said that the people of Pakistan have shattered Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s dream to become the prime minister, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Faisal Subzwari responded to Bilawal Bhutto’s remarks against his party and said that in the presidential and National Assembly Speaker’s elections, the PPP would need his party’s support.

“Bilawal should not drag the situation towards the point where we both don’t get embarrassed sitting together,” the MQM-P leader said.

Faisal Subzwari said that Bilawal expressed doubts over the MQM-P’s victory in 17 seats of the National Assembly out of 15 are from Karachi.

“If PPP’s Nabeel Gabol and Mirza Akhtar Baig could win Karachi’s NA-239 and NA-241 why can’t MQM-P secure other seats in the city,” he asked.

Faisal Subzwari said that the PPP chairman’s father Asif Ali Zardari had knocked on the MQM-P’s door Faisal Subzwari to get a no-confidence motion against former Prime Minister Imran Khan passed.

The MQM-P leader went on to say that Bilawal himself signed the agreement with his party during the no-confidence motion.

Faisal Subzwari said that if any party has grievances over the MQM-P’s victory, it should move the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the Sindh High Court (SHC).

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier in the day, the PPP chairman said MQM-P resorted to violence during the general elections.

“I was informed that the military wing of MQM-P was also activated during the elections,” Bilawal said.

The PPP chairman also expressed reservations over the MQM-P’s victory from Karachi. “Give 1000 seats to MQM but Karachi’s peace must not be compromised,” he added

Bilawal went on to say that the PPP will not let Karachi be divided based on ‘hatred and ethnicity’