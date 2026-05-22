Prime Video has released the first trailer for Vought Rising, the upcoming prequel set in the universe of The Boys, shifting the timeline back to 1950s New York and digging into the early, far more brutal origins of Vought and its earliest superhuman experiments like Jensen Ackles Soldier Boy.

The trailer for Vought Rising introduces a darker, almost experimental phase of the superhero programme, showing scientists at the Sage Grove Center beginning early trials that would eventually define the world seen in The Boys.

At the centre of it all is Soldier Boy, with Jensen Ackles returning to the role as the character’s origins are explored long before he became the hardened figure fans already know.

Jensen Ackles appears in Vought Rising as Soldier Boy in his earliest form, suiting up in a retro-era costume as Vought begins shaping its first generation of enhanced operatives.

The tone of Vought Rising leans heavily into corporate experimentation, political influence, and the violent early groundwork of the Vought empire.

The Vought Rising trailer also teases an early alliance between Soldier Boy and Stormfront, played by Aya Cash, long before her identity as a major antagonist in The Boys Season 2 is revealed.

Their partnership, shown briefly in the footage, hints at a period when both characters were still being shaped by Vought’s agenda rather than openly opposing it.

Alongside Jensen Ackles, Vought Rising features a cast including Mason Dye, Will Hochman, KiKi Layne, and Jorden Myrie, expanding the universe further into lesser-seen corners of Vought’s history.

Dye reprises his role as Bombsight following his appearance in The Boys, while other characters such as Private Angel and Torpedo are introduced as part of Vought’s early experiment-driven roster.

Jensen Ackles also serves as an executive producer on Vought Rising, alongside Aya Cash, as the series moves toward a planned 2027 release. With Paul Grellong attached as showrunner, Vought Rising continues Prime Video’s expansion of the The Boys universe, which remains one of its most successful franchise properties.

The Vought Rising trailer ultimately positions the series as a deeper dive into how the Vought system was built long before the chaos of The Boys, with Jensen Ackles once again at the centre of its most violent chapter.