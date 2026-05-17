‘Wada Karo’: SSWMB launches citywide awareness drive for Eidul Azha cleanliness

Karachi: With Eidul Azha approaching — a sacred Islamic occasion symbolizing sacrifice, compassion and collective responsibility — the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) has launched a citywide public awareness drive titled ‘Wada Karo’ [make a promise] to promote responsible disposal of animal offal and ensure a clean environment during the upcoming Eid days.

Eidul Azha holds deep religious significance in Islam, commemorating the spirit of sacrifice and obedience demonstrated by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS). Alongside fulfilling this religious obligation, maintaining cleanliness and protecting the environment also remain an essential social responsibility, particularly in a mega city like Karachi where millions of animals are sacrificed within a short span of time. Improper disposal of offal often leads to foul smell, environmental pollution, blockage of drainage systems and serious public health risks, making public cooperation essential for successful cleanliness operations.

Under the ‘Wada Karo’ campaign, SSWMB’s social mobilization team will visit different areas of the city and meet residents performing animal sacrifices. The team will engage communities through friendly interaction, awareness sessions and household visits, educating citizens about proper handling and disposal of animal waste after ‘Qurbani’. The campaign is designed as a soft behavioral change initiative based on voluntary commitment rather than enforcement, where citizens will be encouraged to make a friendly promise to keep their surroundings clean.

During the visits, residents will be guided to place animal offal only at designated collection points, use biodegradable waste bags where available, avoid dumping waste in streets, open plots or drainage lines, and cooperate with sanitation workers during collection operations. Citizens will also be advised to immediately wash sacrificial areas after Qurbani, sprinkle ‘chuna’ [quicklime] or ‘balu mitti’ [sandy soil] to control odor and germs, and use disinfectant spray to maintain hygiene and prevent environmental contamination.

Alongside the awareness campaign, SSWMB will continue its operational preparedness through deployment of sanitation staff, waste collection vehicles, monitoring teams and coordinated arrangements to ensure timely lifting of animal waste throughout Eidul Azha. The Board emphasized that institutional arrangements alone cannot guarantee cleanliness without active public participation.

Managing Director SSWMB Tariq Ali Nizamani said that the purpose of the ‘Wada Karo’ campaign is to build a sense of shared responsibility among citizens. “Eidul Azha cleanliness is a collective duty. Through this campaign we are reaching people directly, encouraging them to voluntarily adopt safe waste disposal practices. When citizens and institutions work together, Karachi can celebrate Eid in a clean, healthy and organized manner,” he stated.

The awareness drive will continue until the third day of Eid, reinforcing the message that cleanliness is not only an administrative task but a social commitment shared by every resident of the city.