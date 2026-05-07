A chilling murder case has resurfaced in public attention after Worst Ex Ever returned with a new season on Netflix, detailing how convicted killer Wade Wilson (Deadpool Killer) tried to bargain with police for fast food in exchange for revealing a victim’s location.

The documentary revisits the 2019 killings in Cape Coral, where Wade Wilson murdered two women in a span of hours. Investigators say the case stood out not just for its brutality, but for the almost casual way he later spoke about it.

According to the series Worst Ex Ever, Wade Wilson met one of the victims, Kristine Melton, during a night out before killing her at her home. He then used her vehicle to target another victim, Diane Ruiz, who unknowingly entered his car while asking for directions. The encounter quickly turned fatal.

What has drawn renewed attention, though, is what came next. During the investigation, Wade Wilson contacted a detective and offered to lead police to Ruiz’s body — but only in exchange for a meal. Officers later described it as a disturbing moment, less about negotiation and more about the complete lack of remorse.

The chilling mindset of Wade Wilson

The episode, titled Dating the Deadpool Killer, lays out how Wade Wilson openly admitted to using charm and appearance to gain victims’ trust. Investigators featured in the documentary describe him as detached, with no visible empathy, even while discussing the killings.

Wade Wilson was eventually tracked down after boasting about the crimes to his father, who later alerted authorities. By the time police recovered key evidence, the case had already drawn significant media attention, partly due to the shocking details and the suspect’s behavior.

In June 2024, Wade Wilson was convicted of first-degree murder. Two months later, a Florida judge handed him two death sentences. The case has since remained a grim reference point in true crime discussions, now amplified again through the Netflix series.

For viewers, the documentary doesn’t just retell events. It highlights how Wade Wilson operated, how quickly things escalated, and how little hesitation there seemed to be. That, more than anything, is what continues to unsettle people revisiting the case today.