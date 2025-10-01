Wafaqul Madaris rejects online education system

KARACHI: Wafaqul Madaris Al-Arabia in a meeting headed by its chairman Mufti Taqi Usmani, made several important decisions on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Wafaqul Madaris Council declared that online education systems will not be accepted in seminaries affiliated with the body.

It also took a firm stance against taking up arms in the name of Sharia against the state, stressing that a peaceful movement is the only legitimate way to implement Islamic law in the country.

The meeting further resolved that any student who shaves his beard will not be eligible to sit for examinations under Wafaqul Madaris.

Furthermore, office bearers will not release videos or photos of their gatherings and events, as per decision of the body.

Reports were also sought on the introduction of online education in affiliated seminaries.

Wafaqul Madaris will prepare textbooks for primary, sixth, and seventh grades, taking guidance from textbooks of the Board and other institutions.

Rules and regulations for women’s seminaries will be revised, the body decided in a meeting chaired by Mufti Taqi Usmani.

Selected religious institutions will cooperate with the State Bank in efforts to eliminate the interest-based system.

To improve the standard of annual examinations, students’ exams will now be conducted in two phases.

The council also urged that seminaries should not be harassed with unnecessary demands, and reiterated that scholars are clear opponents of armed movements.