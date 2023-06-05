Wahab Riaz opens up about Pakistan-India World Cup controversy

Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz said the Green Shirts should play the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India as the uncertainty over the team playing the mega event in the neighbouring country looms large.

Punjab’s Sports Minister Wahab Riaz shared his views about Pakistan’s participation as the world champion in the ARY News sports show Bouncer. The left-arm bowler said Pakistan should follow its saying that “politics should be separate from sports”.

The provincial minister said that Indian cricketers are friendly towards their Pakistani counterparts but can’t tour the country as they cannot go against the government’s decision.

Moreover, the cricketer added that India should have toured Pakistan for the Asia Cup. He said Green Shirts should participate in the world championship under any situation.

He also said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) does what it wants as it is the most influential cricket board.

Wahab Riaz, speaking about himself, said he does not only want to play in the World Cup but also to play more for the country. He added he is trying to make a comeback for the national team, but it might be too late for him.

The cricketer said the team is performing well. The pacer added the team’s bowling unit is good, but there is a shortage of bowlers who can bowl their 10 overs.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan’s last tour of India was in 2012-2013, where the side played two-match T20I series and three ODIs.

Since then, the two sides have only met in ICC and regional tournaments.