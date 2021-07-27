Wahab urges vaccination, face masks as Sindh dreads medical emergency

KARACHI: As Covid mars Sindh hospitals’ capacity to deal with routine OPD and elective surgeries amid infectivity hike, the advisor to the CM on law and environment Murtaza Wahab has Tuesday said talks with private hospital managements underway to hammer out a plan for bed increase, ARY News reported.

He said in a tweet earlier today that the provincial government is in talks to assess the situation cropped up by Covid incidence following the task force meeting huddled today.

After meeting of Provincial Task Force, CM Sindh is now meeting with management of private hospitals to assess #Covid19 situation & see how number of beds can be increased. Healthcare staff is under tremendous pressure & as citizens the least we can do is #WearMask & #Vaccinate — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) July 27, 2021

The healthcare staff is under tremendous pressure and the least we can do as citizens are wear face masks and get vaccinated, the Sindh government spokesperson said.

CM Sindh orders complete ban on movement in Karachi after 6pm

This follows the development earlier in the day as CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah directed the authorities in Karachi to impose a complete ban on movement in the city after 6:00 pm as the COVID positivity ratio has jumped over 26 per cent in the metropolis.

“I want a complete restriction on movement in Karachi after 6pm,” the chief minister directed the Inspector General of Police (IG) Sindh and commissioner Karachi during a meeting of the COVID task force also attended by provincial government officials, ministers, Rangers, and other concerned authorities.