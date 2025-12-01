Wahaj Ali turns 37: Maya Ali, Kinza Hashmi celebrate with gushing birthday wishes

Wahaj Ali celebrated his 37th birthday on Monday, December 1st and his fans and closest industry friends made sure to turn the day even more special.

Maya Ali and Kinza Hashmi led the warm wishes as they posted heartfelt messages for the actor on their Instagram Stories.

Sharing a candid photo of him, the Pheli Si Muhabbat star penned a sweet birthday note for Wahaj.

“Happy wala birthday jiggers. So grateful to have you in my life. I pray Allah blesses you with endless happiness and success today, tomorrow and forever. Ameen,” she wrote.

Kinza Hashmi also joined in and posted a collage of her pictures with Wahaj.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul. Stay blessed and have a lovely day @wahaj.official,” she wrote along the photo.

In addition to fellow celebrities, fans of the actor also filled social media with their own wishes, celebrating Wahaj’s special day.

Last year, Wahaj Ali reflected on what birthdays mean to him as he wrote a lengthy note on his Instagram account.

“My birthday is just like any other day for me, same chores, same responsibilities and same struggles, but the only thing which makes this day special is the extra love and attention I receive from my fans, family and friends. All these beautiful prayers and wishes, which I receive today make me feel blessed beyond words. I can’t thank my Allah enough for blessing me with all of you,” he wrote on December 2, 2024.