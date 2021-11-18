Waiter murder case: SC revokes pre-arrest bail of four accused

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has revoked the pre-arrest bail of four accused in the waiter murder case who had been killed for rejecting to wash utensils after his duty hours, ARY News reported on Thursday.

During the hearing, the counsel of the accused men told the top court that the case was registered after 14 hours, whereas, forensic report of the murder incident has not yet arrived. He added that the accused were bare-handed and there was no recovery made from them.

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood questioned, “Can’t bare-handed people murder anyone?” He maintained that a poor waiter was murdered by them following a minor dispute. He said that some of the people had gotten killed here for filming a video.

Justice Masood remarked that the waiter had just argued about his duty hours. “What do these people get in return after killing a waiter? Are influential people allowed to kill anyone who they want to?” said the SC judge.

Later, the top court revoked the pre-arrest bail of the four accused including Rizwan Ali, Farman Ali, Shah Muhammad and Shahjehan in the waiter murder case.

The men are facing charges of murdering a waiter at a Hyderabad after he rejected to wash utensils after the completion of duty hours.