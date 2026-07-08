KARACHI, July 8: The family of six-year-old Wali Abid, who was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by a neighbour in Karachi’s Lea Market area, has demanded the strictest punishment for the accused as police continue investigating the case, ARY News reported.

Speaking to ARY News, Wali Abid’s sister said the suspect, identified as Hamza, should be handed over to her so she could punish him herself. She said Wali was the only brother among four sisters, and the family searched for him everywhere before learning about his tragic death.

“My brother did nothing wrong. Why was he killed and thrown from the building?” she said, adding that the family witnessed the heartbreaking aftermath of the incident.

The victim’s father also demanded justice, urging authorities not to spare the accused and to ensure he receives exemplary punishment under the law.

Following the incident, angry residents attempted to set the suspect’s house on fire, but police intervened and prevented the attack.

Read Also: Wali Murder Case: Police reveal how suspect tried to evade arrest

Initial reports suggested the suspect had a personal dispute with the victim’s father. However, police said the investigation does not currently support that claim, adding that the accused appears to be a habitual offender and all aspects of the case are being examined.

Residents of the area also claimed the suspect was a Hafiz-e-Quran and alleged that he may have been involved in illegal activities. They further claimed two other people could be linked to the case, but these allegations have not been confirmed by police, and no official evidence has been presented to support them. The investigation is ongoing.