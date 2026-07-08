A 6-year-old boy, Muhammad Wali, was kidnapped and murdered in the Lea Market area of ​​Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing police.

According to the police, minor Muhammad Wali was abducted from outside his home on Monday evening. Later, the child’s mutilated body was put in a sack and, according to the family, thrown from a three-story building.

Six-year-old Muhammad Wali went out to buy something at the Lea Market in the Punjabi neighbourhood on Monday evening and went missing.

A case was also registered by the family regarding the incident. On the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, the child’s body was found wrapped in a sack near his house.

The grieving parents say they spent two days searching for their innocent child, with the mother alleging that the child’s mutilated body was stuffed in a sack and thrown from a three-story building. The family claims the incident took place at a neighbor’s house, where they were also prevented from entering.

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According to DIG South Asad Raza, the arrested accused is the child’s neighbor. Initial investigations have revealed that the accused raped the child and then killed him. The police have arrested the accused and started further investigation.

The accused had claimed personal grudge at the time of his arrest. The child’s parents say that they have no enmity with anyone, they want justice, and the Sindh government should publicly hang the accused.

It should be noted that the deceased, six-year-old Muhammad Wali, was the youngest of five siblings.