Wali murder case: Police collect suspect's clothes for DNA test

KARACHI, July 8: In a shocking case that has outraged the entire city, police have taken old clothes from the home of the main suspect as samples to conduct a DNA test in the abduction and brutal murder of 6-year-old Wali in the Lee Market area, ARY News reported.

According to reports, after the discovery of the innocent child’s body and the identification of the suspect, local residents caught the accused, Hamza, and his father. The angry mob subjected them to severe beating. The suspect Hamza was badly injured in the violence. Police managed to rescue him from the crowd and rushed him to Civil Hospital, where he is currently undergoing medical treatment.

Meanwhile, police and investigation teams have begun scientific forensic work to build a strong case. Officers collected worn clothes belonging to the suspect Hamza from his house. The Crime Scene Unit also conducted a detailed examination of the crime scene and gathered important micro-evidence.

Officials stated that Hamza’s DNA test will be carried out and matched with the evidence recovered from the murdered child Wali to scientifically prove the crime beyond doubt.

The incident has caused intense anger and tension in the Lee Market area.

Earlier, the family of six-year-old Wali Abid, who was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by a neighbour in Karachi’s Lea Market area, has demanded the strictest punishment for the accused as police continue investigating the case, ARY News reported.

Speaking to ARY News, Wali Abid’s sister said the suspect, identified as Hamza, should be handed over to her so she could punish him herself. She said Wali was the only brother among four sisters, and the family searched for him everywhere before learning about his tragic death.

“My brother did nothing wrong. Why was he killed and thrown from the building?” she said, adding that the family witnessed the heartbreaking aftermath of the incident.

The victim’s father also demanded justice, urging authorities not to spare the accused and to ensure he receives exemplary punishment under the law.