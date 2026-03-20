Wall Street falls as traders see no rate cuts before 2027

Wall Street fell on Thursday, with declines in Micron Technology and Tesla, ​as worries about inflation stemming from soaring oil prices left investors pessimistic about the potential for future interest ‌rate cuts.

Investors focused on warnings by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday that the economic outlook remains uncertain amid a U.S.-Israeli war with Iran that has sent energy prices soaring and created fears of inflation. The Fed left rates unchanged, as expected.

Interest rate futures suggest traders see little chance ​of interest rate cuts before mid-2027, according to the CME’s FedWatch tool.

Echoing the Fed, the Bank of England and European Central ​Bank held their interest rates steady and pointed to uncertainty arising from the Middle East conflict.

‘A ⁠REAL INFLATION RISK’

“The market is digesting a little bit more of Powell and what some other central banks said overnight, that ​this is a real inflation risk,” said Mike Dickson, head of research and quantitative strategies at Horizon Investments in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“The ​market isn’t pricing in any rate hike, but it has completely priced out all cuts this year.”

Attacks on Iran’s South Pars gas field, along with the world’s largest gas plant in Qatar as well as on oil refineries in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, sent Brent prices shooting above $119 a barrel ​and further fanned inflation fears.

The small-cap Russell 2000 index dipped 0.1% and was briefly down more than 10% from its January ​22 record closing high.

Micron Technology dropped 3.3% after the memory chipmaker’s quarterly forecast failed to impress investors who have sent its shares soaring 56% this ‌year ⁠on strong demand related to AI.

Tesla slid 2.8%. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration escalated its probe into 3.2 million Tesla vehicles with Full Self-Driving driver-assistance on concerns the system may fail to detect or warn drivers in poor visibility.

The S&P 500 was down 0.68% at 6,579.33 points.

The Nasdaq declined 0.77% to 21,982.25 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.86% at 45,829.71 points.

The ​S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow ​were trading below their 200-day ⁠moving averages, underscoring a loss of momentum in the market.

The S&P 500 has lost about 4% in 2026 and is trading at four-month lows.

Ten of the 11 S&P 500 sector indexes declined ​on Thursday, led lower by materials down 2.21%, followed by a 1.38% loss in consumer discretionary.

Wall ​Street’s fear gauge, ⁠the CBOE Volatility Index climbed 0.5 points to 24.6.

Prices of precious metals declined, weighing on miners Newmont and Freeport-McMoRan down 8.6% and 4.8%, respectively.

Data on Thursday showed weekly jobless claims unexpectedly fell last week, pointing to stable labor-market conditions and a rebound in job growth in March.

Declining ⁠stocks outnumbered ​rising ones within the S&P 500 by a 2.7-to-one ratio.

The S&P 500 posted ​16 new highs and 26 new lows; the Nasdaq recorded 26 new highs and 259 new lows.