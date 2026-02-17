Walton Goggins remembers Robert Duvall's legacy

Walton Goggins reflected on his days with his mentor, Robert Duvall, after his death.

On Monday, the actor took to his Instagram handle to pay a heartfelt tribute to his costar.

In the caption of his post, he mentioned, “The celestial light just lost its glow..It certainly did for me. Bobby Duvall, the greatest storyteller of all time, just left us. He was my friend. My mentor. I’ve had these photos with me for 30 years”.

The White Lotus star further wrote, “They were taken by the still photographer on the set of THE APOSTLE, the movie he wrote and directed. I was 24. The privilege of getting to work with this man, to know this man, is still the most important experience of my life”.

He continued, “he was my North Star, my hero. He knew it. He gave me permission, afforded me the privilege of never having to leave his side while we were working… we maintained a deep friendship for years after”.

“He didn’t have to do that. But he did. He had that effect on a lot of people… but this was my story,” added Walton. “I love you, Bobby. Thank you for changing my life”.

For those unversed, Robert passed away on February 15 at the age of 95. The movie star’s wife, Luciana, announced Robert’s death via a social media post.

She also penned down on Facebook, “Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort”.