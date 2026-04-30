Wamiqa Gabbi gets emotional as Bhoot Bangla crosses 100 crore

The audience has responded favourably to Akshay Kumar’s most recent film, Bhoot Bangla, which has already grossed over Rs 100 crores across domestic and international markets. The film marks the reunion of the 58-year-old actor and director Priyadarshan after 14 years, and their collaboration is gaining significant traction at the box office.

Wamiqa Gabbi, who plays the female lead, penned an emotional note as the movie surpassed the ₹100 crore mark, marking the first time a film in her career has achieved this milestone. On Tuesday, the 32-year-old actress shared a touching message alongside unseen BTS (behind-the-scenes) moments from the film set on Instagram.

She wrote:

“My first 100 crore film. Grateful beyond words to @priyadarshan.official, @akshaykumar, @ektarkapoor and @f.a.a.r.a… along with the entire cast and crew who believed in this film and gave it everything. Bhoot Bangla is as much yours as it is ours.”

Expressing her gratitude to the fans, she added:

“And to the audience… thank you for seeing it, feeling it, and slowly making space for it… and for me. Every step here has been earned, learned, and deeply felt. This is just the beginning… I’ll keep showing up, keep growing, and keep entertaining you… always.”

Wamiqa Gabbi made her screen debut as a young actress with a small role in the Hindi film Jab We Met. She later worked in South Indian cinema before becoming a prominent star in Punjabi films.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the horror-comedy debuted in theaters on April 17. Despite receiving mediocre reviews, it has earned a total of Rs 188 crores globally. In addition to Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi, the film features Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, and Asrani in significant roles.