Security forces carry out successful evacuation in Cadet College Wana

WANA, November 11, 2025: Security forces successfully rescued all students and teachers from Cadet College Wana after a Fitna al-Khawarij terrorist attack on the institution, ARY News reported.

According to security sources, the operation was carried out with great caution and planning to ensure the safety of those trapped inside. Around 350 individuals, including cadets and faculty members, were safely evacuated during the rescue mission.

At the time of the attack, there were 650 people present in the Cadet College Wana, including 525 students.

Officials said that the operation against the terrorists is now entering its final phase and will continue until the last militant is eliminated. They added that the morale of all rescued students and staff remains high, despite the traumatic experience.

Security forces have surrounded the area, while the IGP Frontier Corps KP (South) is personally supervising the ongoing operation in Cadet College Wana. Officials said that a few militants, believed to be Afghan Khawarij, were still inside the compound, and forces were proceeding with caution to avoid civilian casualties.

Fresh footage from the scene showed security personnel escorting cadets to safety, highlighting the coordinated and professional nature of the rescue effort.

Authorities reiterated that the operation will continue until the final terrorist is neutralized and that the safety of cadets in Wana remains the top priority.

Wana Cadets Stand Firm Against Khawarij Terrorists

Meanwhile, the rescued students of Cadet College Wana have vowed to stand firm against the cowardly terrorist attack carried out by Fitna al-Khawarij, saying their morale remains high despite the incident.

One student, a 12th-grade cadet from a modest family in Waziristan, said that the people of the region will not be intimidated by such acts of terror.

“The Pakistan Army built this Cadet College for us so that we could get an education, live in peace, and work for progress,” the student said.

The students said the cowardly terrorists have always wanted to deprive Waziristan’s children of education, but their efforts have failed.

“These militants want to impose their evil ideology by keeping children away from learning, but they will never succeed,” another cadet remarked confidently.

Cadet College Wana students reiterated their determination to continue their education and contribute to peace and development in the region, declaring that the enemies of knowledge and peace will always be defeated.