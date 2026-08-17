Actress Elizabeth Olsen has become a mother for the first time, welcoming her first baby with husband Robbie Arnett.

Olsen, 37, was photographed in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 15, carrying a newborn in a white baby carrier, according to photos obtained by Page Six. The outing comes after the WandaVision star was recently spotted in Southern California without a visible baby bump.

Representatives for Olsen have not publicly commented on the birth.

The actress’ pregnancy was first confirmed in June after she was photographed having lunch at a restaurant in Los Angeles. At the time, Olsen was seen wearing a white button-down shirt that was open at the bottom, revealing her baby bump as she held her stomach.

Olsen and Arnett, a 34-year-old musician, have maintained a relatively private relationship throughout their years together. The couple began dating in 2017 and became engaged in July 2019 after around three years together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Olsen (@official__elizabetholsen)

They later quietly eloped sometime before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, keeping details of their marriage largely out of the public eye.

Olsen has previously spoken about her low-key lifestyle with Arnett. During the November 2025 premiere of her film Eternity, she told PEOPLE that she and her husband are more introverted than extroverted.

The new arrival marks a major new chapter for the actress, who is widely known for portraying Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and starring in the Disney+ series WandaVision.