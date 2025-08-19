Wang Yi: Chinese FM to visit Pakistan on Thursday

Foreign Minister and member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China, Wang Yi, will be visiting Pakistan for co-chairing the 6th Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue to be held in Islamabad on Thursday.

He is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The visit is part of the regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China to further deepen their “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership”, and reaffirm support on the issues of respective core interests.

The visit is also part of the regular high-level exchanges to enhance economic and trade cooperation, and reaffirms Pakistan and China joint commitment to regional peace, development and stability.

On Monday, China’s Foreign Minister landed in neighbouring India, seeking to bolster long-fraught relations in the face of intense pressure and tariffs from the United States.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with his counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and is also expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his three-day visit to New Delhi.

Modi, according to Indian media, might also visit China this month.

India’s foreign ministry said in a social media post that “important engagements of the India-China Special Representatives and on bilateral relations” were scheduled over the next two days.