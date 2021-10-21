Wanna post on Instagram from desktop? Soon you can

The social network, Instagram, has finally made it an option for users to post photos and videos through a browser rather than relying on their phones. The feature will launch globally later this week.

People have often complained and requested Instagram about it and soon the official method of posting from a browser will be there. It would save us efforts and grind through the third-party solutions.

You can nevertheless use Instagram through the browser but that’s only limited to accessing your feed, messaging and checking updates.

The now Facebook-owned social network has for years been only a phone-only app, but as its market skyrocketed, the platform had to start evolving to allow more flexibility.

The company has reportedly been planning to expand its collaboration features to make it easier to co-author posts and Reels with other users.

Among the new features are fundraiser prompts. Soon you can start a fund directly through Instagram and more easily link charities to the destination.

Its new feature Reels will gain some music features and added effects like Superbeat — which adds effects to a video based on the beat of a song, and 3D lyrics, which displays song lyrics in tune with the melody.

Facebook to change its name: report

Earlier on the social media platforms’ owner, Facebook, under fire from regulators and lawmakers over its business practices, is planning to rebrand itself with a new name that focuses on the metaverse, the Verge reported.

The name change will be announced next week, The Verge reported, citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

The move would likely position the flagship app as one of many products under a parent company overseeing brands such as Instagram and WhatsApp, according to the report. Google adopted such a structure when it reorganized into a holding company called Alphabet in 2015.

