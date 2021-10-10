Wanna read DELETED WhatsApp messages? Use this genius trick

Marketing the trick to read deleted WhatsApp messages might be seen as concerning to many users but one can look back at any messages, embarrassing or not, they quickly deleted. Try the steps below if you do.

What is a deleted message?

You can delete messages instantly from both individual chats and from groups no matter if you’re using on Android or on iOS phones.

It comes with the condition that recipients are told “this message was deleted”, which can be triggering.

But this message even after being deleted by the sender is stored on the phone, and can be seen using WhatsApp’s backup feature.

How do I read deleted messages?

If you’re really desperate and impatient to read that deleted message(s), you need to first uninstall WhatsApp and then re-install it and restore chats from backup.

Simply select the restore option and your chats will be restored, including deleted messages, which are shown as if they were never removed.

Also, there are various third party apps that you have to have installed in your phone before that message was deleted. So it’s like preemptive action. These apps record all your chats and do not acknowledge the sender’s right to delete them.

Apps like Notification History Log and Notification Log show you all of the notifications stored in your gadget’s notification register.

But the apps do have their limitations: You have to have interacted with the notification to read it.

Nevertheless, this has the security hazard because you’re allowing apps to read into your personal space only so you can have an eye on some deleted messages.

