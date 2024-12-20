Most-wanted terrorist among seven Khwarij ‘gunned down’ in Tank IBO

RAWALPINDI: Security forces gunned down seven Khwarij terrorists, including a most-wanted terrorist of Fitna Alkhwarij, in an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in Tank, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported quoting security sources.

According to security sources, the operation was conducted on the night of December 17-18 in Tank. During the successful operation, security forces killed seven Khwarij terrorists, including a top commander, Ali Rahman alias Tauha Swati.

Ali Rahman was a close associate of Fitna Alkhwarij’s key commander, Mufti Fazalullah. He had joined the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in 2010 and was a key member of the Khwarij’s Shura.

Ali Rahman was also associated with Fitna Alkhwarij’s key commander, Qari Amjad alias Mufti Mazahim. During the operation, the terrorists took two children hostage and tried to use them as human shields.

The terrorist also wore a woman’s dress to escape, but the security forces’ successful strategy led to the safe recovery of the two children. The local population appreciated the Pakistan Army’s efforts in rescuing the children safely.

The security forces also recovered a vehicle loaded with arms and explosives from the killed terrorists. The explosives were intended to be used for a major terrorist activity.

Earlier, eight khwarij were killed in two separate operations conducted in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Province from 29 November to 1 December 2024.

An intelligence based operation was conducted in general area Baka Khel, Bannu District on reported presence of khwarij. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and resultantly killed five khwarij, while nine khwarij got injured.

However, during the operation, Sepoy Iftikhar Hussain (Age: 29 years, resident of: District Jhang), having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat.

In another operation conducted in general area Shagai, Khyber District, three Khwarij were shot dead, while two were apprehended by the security forces.

During intense fire exchange, Captain Muhammad Zohaib Ud Din (Age: 25 years, resident of: District Lahore), who was leading his troops from the front, fought bravely, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat.

These khwarij were involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians.