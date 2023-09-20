Wanted TTP commander Nasrullah arrested in Karachi: CTD

KARACHI: A wanted commander of outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Nasrullah, was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The CTD in-charge Khurram Waris said in a statement that a key commander of TTP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Nasrullah was arrested from Karachi’s Kuwari Colony and arms were also recovered from his possession.

He said that the accused was wanted in serious crimes including terror financing and terrorism. Waris said that the arrested man used to provide residence to his accomplices in Karachi besides providing medical assistance to the wounded ones.

Additionally, the accused was involved in fundraising for the outlawed organisation through different means and transferred the funds to Afghanistan.

The CTD in-charge added that Nasrullah’s brother and a close relative were also involved in the terrorist activities.

Earlier in the month, Badshah Khan, a ‘most-wanted’ commander and close aide of outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) chief Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud, was killed in a landmine blast in Afghanistan.

According to details, the incident took place in Afghanistan’s Paktika province, wherein most-wanted TTP commander Badshah Khan was killed in a landmine blast.

Sources told ARY News that the killed terrorist, who was on the “most-wanted list”, was involved in terrorist operations against Pakistani security forces.