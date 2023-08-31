WAPDA employees protest for continuity of free electricity

LAHORE: The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Employees Union on Thursday protested in Lahore, for the continuity of a free electricity facility, ARY News reported.

A protest demonstration was held in Lahore after sources claimed that the caretaker government is considering ending free electricity facilities for WAPDA employees.

The President of the WAPDA Union threatened for ‘strong’ reaction if the facility of free electricity to the employees was revoked.

He also demanded to end all the taxes slapped on the bill and end political ‘interference’ in the sector.

The inflated power bills triggered country-wide protests from Karachi to Khyber and protests in some parts of the country are turning violent.

The protesting masses have been demanding that the government should end the provision of free electricity to the notables and provide them relief as the bills they have been receiving are more than their salaries.