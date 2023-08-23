WAPDA, KAPCO to rebuild charred houses of Christians in Jaranwala

ISLAMABAD: The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and Kot Addu Power Company Limited (KAPCO) will jointly rebuild the charred houses of Christians in Jaranwala that were burnt during a mob attack.

As per details, WAPDA and KAPCO are in contact with the interim government of Punjab and are willing to rebuild the burnt houses of Christians to express solidarity with them.

The WAPDA and KAPCO are conducting a survey in this regard and are also in contact with the Punjab government.

“The WAPDA is also in contact with the district administration to assess the volume of losses. The rehabilitation of burnt houses would be started on the war footing,” the officials said.

It is pertinent to mention here that a mob attacked, vandalized multiple churches, and torched homes belonging to the Christian community in Jaranwala, Faisalabad over blasphemy allegations.

Read more: Over 600 booked as high-level probe underway into Jaranwala incident

The Jaranwala police had registered terror cases against more than 600 people on August 17 for “vandalizing multiple churches and torching homes belonging to the Christian community.”

According to the FIR, a mob of 500-600, who were led by a group of people, “attacked the Christian community, ransacked people’s homes after entering them, and torched Christians’ homes and the church building”.