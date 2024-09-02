WAPDA workers threaten power supply suspension in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) workers threatened to suspend the electricity supply in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

All Pakistan WAPDA Workers’ Union staged a protest demonstration outside Press Club Peshawar against attack on the staff in Swabi.

The protestors said one of their staffer was killed and other sustained wounds in attack in Swabi. The workers gave a three-day deadline to the police for the arrest of attackers else threatened to suspend power supply across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Read more: WAPDA generates 34.4b units in FY 2023-24

In a separate development, Hydel Power Stations of Water and Power Development Authority provided 34.436 billion units of electricity to the National Grid in FY2023-24.

WAPDA achieved this additional hydel power generation because of the improved hydrology and effective operation and maintenance of its Hydel Power Stations, said a press release.

This increase in hydel generation by WAPDA to the tune of 3.266 billion units helped save national exchequer an amount of Rs. 143.7 billion, if the same quantum of electricity had to be generated through imported furnace oil.