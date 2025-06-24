web analytics
Actors Yasir, Danish Nawaz’s brother passes away

Waqar Nawaz, brother of renowned actors-directors Yasir and Danish Nawaz, has passed away.

Taking to his Instagram stories in the early hours of Tuesday, Yasir Nawaz, husband of celebrated host Nida Yasir, confirmed that his brother Waqar Nawaz has passed away.

While he refrained from sharing many details regarding his brother’s demise, Yasir shared that the funeral will be held this afternoon. The Dil Mom Ka Diya’ actor also requested his followers to remember his late sibling in their prayers.

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. With deep sorrow, we share that our beloved and caring brother Waqar Nawaz has passed away,” he announced.  “May Allah (SWT) forgive his shortcomings, grant him the highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous, and give patience and strength to his family – Ameen.”

“The Janazah (funeral) prayer will be held today, 24th June, after Zuhr prayers (1:30 PM sharp) at Rehmania Masjid, Tariq Road, Karachi,” he added.

Actors Yasir, Danish Nawaz's brother passes away

“We kindly request you to remember him in your duas. Ameen,” the celebrity concluded.

Notably, Waqar was one of the four Nawaz brothers, including Yasir, Danish and Dr. Faraz, while they also have a sister, Anzalna. Their father, Fareed Nawaz Baloch, was a veteran TV actor, known for his illustrious career.

