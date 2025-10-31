Waqar Younis ruined my career, says Umar Akmal

Out of favour Pakistan cricket Umar Akmal has accused former captain and head coach Waqar Younis of ruining his career.

According to the batter, the former head coach was jealous of the fact that the young players were able to afford a new car.

Umar Akmal made these remarks while speaking to a private channel.

“Whatever Allah has given me, I am fulfilling my and my family’s desires, so what is wrong with that?” he asked. “I am not saying this alone; all the cricketers who have played with me, Rana Naveedul Hassan, will also say the same.”

Akmal said that he wasn’t dropped from the team due to his performance, but for buying a new car and wearing branded cloths.

“He [Waqar] used to say, You have gotten so much money.”

Umar Akmal said that earlier, one could not afford such things, but when Allah has given them, why not spend on oneself.

He went on to add that as a senior cricketer, he still respects him, but not as a coach.

“In 2016, when I went to play the World Cup, I submitted letters and files to the cricket board and suggested that if he was removed, the team would get better,” he said.

Umar Akmal, 35, repeated that he turned down offers to play foreign leagues just to represent Pakistan. “No one else has done the same; my first priority is still to play for Pakistan,” he added.