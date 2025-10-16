Warner Bros Discovery expands HBO Max to Pakistan and beyond

HBO Max has officially launched in Pakistan as part of a significant global rollout by Warner Bros. Discovery, expanding the streaming platform’s reach to over 100 markets worldwide.

This new phase of expansion also includes launches in Bangladesh, Cambodia, Macau, Sri Lanka and Ukraine.

Pakistani subscribers can now access the full catalogue of HBO and Max Originals, along with major franchises from Warner Bros, the DC Universe, Harry Potter and Discovery. The platform features a diverse selection of blockbuster films, award-winning series, documentaries and family favourites.

Viewers in Pakistan can enjoy global hits such as “Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon”, “The Last of Us”, “The Penguin” and “The Pitt”. Iconic Hollywood titles like “Superman” and “A Minecraft Movie” are also available, along with the complete collections of “Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings”, and “The Matrix”.

Classic Discovery shows such as “Deadliest Catch” and “Gold Rush”, as well as children’s favourites like “Tom and Jerry”, “The Wonderful World of Gumball” and “Looney Tunes”, are part of the extensive lineup. Notably, iconic sitcoms “Friends” and “The Big Bang Theory” will be available for streaming starting January 2026.

As the home of HBO and Max Originals, HBO Max will premiere “IT: Welcome to Derry” on October 26. Upcoming movie premieres include M3GAN 2.0, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, How to Train Your Dragon, and Weapons.

HBO Max supports multiple devices and major platforms, including LG and Samsung televisions in select markets. Subscribers can also access the service while travelling in countries where HBO Max is available. Each account allows for up to five personalised profiles, featuring custom avatars, tailored recommendations and convenient viewing options such as Continue Watching and offline downloads. Families can create kids’ profiles with age-appropriate content and parental controls.

In Pakistan, HBO Max offers two subscription plans. The standard plan allows streaming on two devices simultaneously, supports full HD video quality and offers up to 30 downloads for offline viewing, priced at Rs800 per month or Rs5,600 per year. The premium plan allows streaming on four devices simultaneously, offers up to 4K Ultra HD resolution and Dolby Atmos audio, and allows up to 100 downloads, costing Rs1,100 per month or Rs7,700 per year.

Subscribers can sign up for HBO Max through the official website at www.hbomax.com or via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.