Batman fans will have to wait a little longer for the return of Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight, as Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Studios have announced another major update for The Batman Part II.

The studio has once again reshuffled the sequel’s release plans and now the film will open on February 18, 2028 in Imax, after being previously slated for an October 1, 2027 release.

Director Matt Reeves confirmed the news while also giving fans a reason to stay excited by unveiling the first camera test footage of Pattinson reprising his role as Gotham’s Caped Crusader.

The brief footage offers a glimpse of Pattinson back in the iconic Batsuit, building anticipation for the long-awaited sequel despite the disappointing scheduling news.

Reeves is returning to direct and co-write the screenplay alongside Mattson Tomlin. While plot details remain tightly under wraps, the film is expected to continue the grounded, noir-inspired world established in 2022’s The Batman.

The sequel features the return of Robert Pattinson alongside an ensemble cast that includes Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Charles Dance, Brian Tyree Henry, and Sebastian Koch. Their roles, however, have yet to be revealed.

The original The Batman proved to be a major success for Warner Bros., earning more than $770 million worldwide after its release in 2022.

The sequel has faced multiple scheduling changes over the years. DC Studios had the film earlier set for a release date on October 3, 2025, which had to be moved in the wake of the 2023 writers and actors strikes.