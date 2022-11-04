Warner Bros. stalls ‘Harry Potter’ spinoffs, ‘Fantastic Beasts’ 4 and 5

The production of “Harry Potter” spinoffs alongside the fourth and fifth “Fantastic Beasts” films have been put on hold by Warner Bros. Discovery.

According to US news agency Variety’s report, Warner Bros. Discovery’s Chief Executive Officer David Zaslav had shown interest in collaborating with the author of “Harry Potter” and “Fantastic Beasts” franchise J.K. Rowling for new live-action projects.

As per latest report, there are “no active discussions” between the production company and J.K. Rowling to expand their live-action adaptation.

The production company had planned to produce five “Fantastic Beasts” films. It now seems like “The Secrets of Dumbledore” will be last one of the series unless their plans change.

It is pertinent to mention that the Hollywood star Mads Mikkelsen had taken over the role of Grindelwald from Johnny Depp and his portrayal of the character received positive reviews.

The franchise could have provided so much more as Jude Law and Eddie Redmayne were playing leading role too.

