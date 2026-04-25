Warner, Hendricks keep Kings alive in PSL 11

David Warner and Reeza Hendricks propelled Karachi Kings to a big win against Quetta Gladiators in the crucial Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

The Kings aced the 196-run target in 18.3 overs, losing only one wicket in the process, largely due to an unbeaten, explosive 141* stand off just 79 balls between Warner and Hendricks.

In pursuit of the target, Jason Roy and David Warner put on a blazing 58-run partnership in 5.2 overs. Roy was caught for 20, hitting four boundaries.

The wicket never shifted momentum in the Gladiators’ way as they launched an assault on the opposition, bringing the team’s total to 110 at the halfway stage of the innings.

Warner and Hendricks continued on their merry way as none of the opposition bowlers could trouble them. Eventually, Hendricks finished the match in style with a four off Jahandad Khan.

The skipper remained unbeaten on 89* off 48 balls, smashing four sixes and 10 boundaries, while Hendricks hit four sixes and eight fours in his 87 from 48 deliveries.

For Quetta Gladiators, Jahandad Khan remained the solitary wicket-taker.

Earlier, Skipper Saud Shakeel and Rilee Rossouw’s impressive batting helped Quetta Gladiators set a competitive total against Karachi Kings

Batting first, the Gladiators scored 195-6 in 20 overs, thanks to strong contributions from both batters.

The team started poorly, losing their first two wickets in the opening over as Hasan Ali dismissed Shamyl Hussain and Khawaja Nafay for ducks.

After these early setbacks, Saud Shakeel and Rilee Rossouw took charge, attacking the Kings’ bowling with aggressive boundaries and pushing the team past 50. Rilee was in superb form, scoring his 14th PSL half-century and accumulating vital runs.

The pair reached a 100-run partnership, with Saud Shakeel also hitting his fifth PSL fifty.

The stand ended when Rizwanullah took Shakeel’s wicket, who scored 57 off 34 balls with nine fours, leaving the team at 149-3 after 14.3 overs.

Hasan Nawaz joined Rilee Rossouw, who continued to hit boundaries, helping the team pass 150. Rilee’s innings concluded when Abbas Afridi dismissed him for 90 off 54 balls, with eight fours and six sixes, bringing the team to 157-4 after 15.3 overs.

The Gladiators lost wickets again as Rizwanullah took his second, dismissing Hasan Nawaz for two. Afridi, in his third over, took another wicket, removing Jahandad Khan for three, and the team fell to 185-6 after 19 overs.

The innings ended with Hasan Ali bowling the last over, with Dinesh Chandimal unbeaten on 30 off 17 balls, featuring three fours and a six, and Alzarri Joseph scoring two runs. For Karachi Kings, Afridi, Hasan Ali, and Rizwanullah took two wickets each.