Warner lauds 'execution' after emphatic win over Gladiators

Karachi Kings captain David Warner lauded a dominant nine-wicket win over Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 fixture at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

The Kings chased down a 196-run target inside 18 overs, losing only one wicket in the process. Warner and Reeza Hendricks starred with the bat, both scoring 89* and 87* runs respectively.

The win kept the 2020 champions alive in the tournament while Quetta Gladiators were eliminated.

In the post-match presentation, Warner highlighted early wickets in the Quetta Gladiators innings and acknowledged Saud Shakeel and Rilee Rossouw for their half-centuries.

“We set the tone by taking early wickets at the start of the powerplay, but it just got away from us a little bit. Those two batted well and put on a good partnership,” he told the presenter.

The skipper emphasized execution and the importance of a crucial partnership that sealed victory.

“But to bring it back to 196, I felt, was a very chaseable total. It was about going out there, trying to execute, and building a good partnership,” he added.

He remained optimistic about the chances of qualifying for the playoffs, noting that a commanding win

“I think you’ve just got to go out there and play the basics. I thought with the new ball on that wicket, one could have your name on it. We had a little bit of luck; a good start for me and Jason. But to play it out that way and win comprehensively was great, and now we have to wait with anticipation,” Warner concluded.