Warren Williams, legendary Australian singer, passes away at 85

Warren Williams has left the music fraternity saddened with his sad demise over the weekend.

The iconic Australian singer passed away on Sunday, November 30, at the age of 85 after a prolonged health battle.

Warren death was announced by his son Warren Jr in an emotional social media statement.

“Yesterday was a very sad day with the loss of my father Warren Williams. A most humble, kind and quiet man who taught me so much about being a good human,” he began.

Warren further added, “One of the greatest singers and performers of his time. The memories of growing up by his side will always be there. RIP Dad, we will all miss you.”

Warren, a Sydney-born performer, was one of Australia’s first rock singers, rose to fame in 1957, after Aussie rock singer Johnny O’Keefe saw him perform at a local gig and invited him to appear on his ABC music variety show Six O’Clock Rock, the moment that helped launch his decades long career.

His performance on the popular series was a smash hit and led to the late singer being offered a record contract.

Warren Williams penned under his debut single, Where My Baby Goes in late 1957 under O’Keefe’s mentorship.

Later on, Warren delivered a string of hits, including A Star Fell from Heaven, Girls Were Made to Love and Kiss and Just Like a Child.