Warwick Davis to reprise Professor Flitwick in HBO's 'Harry Potter' series
- Sep 01, 2025 -
British actor Warwick Davis, aka Charms professor Filius Flitwick, is returning to Hogwarts to reprise his role in HBO’s upcoming ‘Harry Potter’ series.
As reported by foreign media, Warwick Davis, 55, who essayed Professor Flitwick in all eight movies of the wizarding franchise, based on J.K. Rowling’s highly acclaimed fantasy novel series, has joined the ensemble cast of the hotly anticipated ‘Harry Potter’ series, to reprise his character, the makers confirmed in a press release on Monday, September 1, the global Potterheads celebration, ‘Back to Hogwarts’.
“The HBO Original Harry Potter television series today announced the return of Warwick Davis as Professor Filius Flitwick, marking his homecoming to the wizarding world in a role he originated for the film series,” the announcement read.
While Davis played dual roles in the films, he will only reprise one of his characters, whereas Leigh Gill will essay Griphook instead.
The much-buzzed TV adaptation of Rowling’s wizarding world went on the floors this July, and its launch season is scheduled to debut on HBO and HBO Max in 2027.
