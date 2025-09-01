Warwick Davis to reprise Professor Flitwick in HBO's 'Harry Potter' series

British actor Warwick Davis, aka Charms professor Filius Flitwick, is returning to Hogwarts to reprise his role in HBO’s upcoming ‘Harry Potter’ series.

As reported by foreign media, Warwick Davis, 55, who essayed Professor Flitwick in all eight movies of the wizarding franchise, based on J.K. Rowling’s highly acclaimed fantasy novel series, has joined the ensemble cast of the hotly anticipated ‘Harry Potter’ series, to reprise his character, the makers confirmed in a press release on Monday, September 1, the global Potterheads celebration, ‘Back to Hogwarts’.

“The HBO Original Harry Potter television series today announced the return of Warwick Davis as Professor Filius Flitwick, marking his homecoming to the wizarding world in a role he originated for the film series,” the announcement read.

While Davis played dual roles in the films, he will only reprise one of his characters, whereas Leigh Gill will essay Griphook instead.

With the casting, the veteran becomes the first original ‘Harry Potter’ cast member to return for the series, starring Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout as the main trio, i.e. Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, respectively. The additional cast of the show features Bertie Carvel, Rory Wilmot, Amos Kitson, Louise Brealey, Anton Lesser, John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, Nick Frost, Katherine Parkinson, Lox Pratt, Johnny Flynn, Leo Earley, Alessia Leoni and Sienna Moosah.