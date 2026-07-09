Waseem Abbas reveals his relationship with ex-wife Saba Hameed

Veteran actor Waseem Abbas revealed the reasons behind his divorce from his ex-wife, Saba Hameed.

In the latest podcast, Waseem Abbas unveiled a shocking truth about his second marriage to the veteran actress Saba Hameed. He stated that the couple got divorced after 29years of their marriage. He continued with his statement and noted that, though they lived separately for 14 years. He revealed that after their divorce, they had appeared on multiple projects.

When the host asked about the reason for their divorce after almost 3 decades, Abbas noted, “Our marriage did not work out, and we got divorced. That is not such a bad thing”. He continued, “Having respect is not a bad thing. Even if we meet today, we will give each other respect. We would not even mind working in a drama together”.

In the latter interview, Waseem noted that he does not live with his children. He noted, “I stay in a guest house not for the reason that my son or daughter-in-law do not want me to stay with them, but because I worry about making things difficult”. He also added, “In terms of my work, I get done very late, and the distances in Karachi are very far. If I am getting home after two in the morning, I do not want my daughter-in-law to wait for me so she can give me food and tea before she goes to bed”.

Waseem Abbas is a well-known Pakistani actor, director, screenwriter, and comedian from Lahore, Pakistan. Saba Hameed is the daughter of the renowned writer and journalist, Hameed Akhtar. She has been a fixture in the entertainment industry.