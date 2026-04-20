ARY News anchor Waseem Badami celebrated his son Adil Abbas Badami’s birthday on Sunday. He also posted a story on his social media.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Waseem Badami posted multiple stories with the same picture, but different captions. The post featured Badami cutting a cake with his son, Adil Abbas. In a post, he also added text “Happy Birthday to the love of my life”.

Further, the Har Lamha Purjosh host reflected on his son’s childhood, whilst he posted bits of videos where his son was reportedly attending online class on his laptop before he went on air for Shan e Ramzan’s show.

The heartwarming birthday tribute quickly went viral, with fans and colleagues flooding the comments section with prayers and well-wishes for the duo

These nostalgic clips and birthday wishes provided a rare, wholesome look at Badami’s fatherhood side, celebrating the growth of Adil Abbas and the personal milestones that continue to inspire one of Pakistan’s most beloved media personalities.