Washington State resident dies in first confirmed H5N5 bird flu case

A Washington State resident receiving treatment for H5N5 avian influenza died on Friday, the state’s health department said, in the first confirmed human case of this variant globally.

The deceased of Grays Harbor County, Washington, was an older adult with underlying health conditions, the department said in a statement released late on Friday, adding the person owned a backyard flock of mixed domestic birds.

The department found the avian flu in the flock’s environment, pointing to domestic poultry or wild birds as the likely source of exposure.

It said that the risk to the general public remains low, and no other individuals involved in the case have tested positive for avian influenza, commonly called bird flu.

“Public health officials will continue to monitor anyone who was in close contact with the patient for symptoms,” the department said, adding: “There is no evidence of transmission of this virus between people.”

Those who had exposure to the backyard flock and its environment were also being monitored for potential symptoms, the department said.

US cancels more than $700 million funding for Moderna bird flu vaccine

Earlier in 29 May 2025, the Trump administration has canceled a contract awarded to Moderna for the late-stage development of its bird flu vaccine for humans, as well as the right to purchase shots, the drugmaker announced.

Shares of Moderna were flat in after-market trading.

Moderna in January was awarded $590 million by the Biden administration to advance the development of its bird flu vaccine, and support the expansion of clinical studies for up to five additional subtypes of pandemic influenza

This was in addition to $176 million awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) last year to complete the late-stage development and testing of a pre-pandemic mRNA-based vaccine against the H5N1 avian influenza.

HHS told Reuters earlier this year that it was reviewing agreements made by the Biden administration for vaccine production.