Washma Fatima exudes radiance in sun-kissed pictures

Showbiz starlet Washma Fatima exuded sun-kissed radiance in her latest set of pictures going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her account on the photo and video-sharing application, Monday, Washma Fatima shared a bunch of stunning clicks as she soaked up the sun to beat the blues. “Hey hoomans!! Heard that it’s really hot in Karachi, so I decided to stay here,” wrote the ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ actor in the caption of the five-picture gallery along with a couple of emojis.

The clicks, from what looks like the garden at her home, see the celebrity in a comfy yet chic outfit for the no-work day. Washma wore a basic black knit top with a pair of light blue denim pants. She styled the look simply with a pair of miniature studs and a no-makeup face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washma Fatima (@washma.fatima)

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the viral pictures with likes and lovely compliments for Washma in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Washma is currently being seen as Faha (Areeb’s to-be-wife) in the drama serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, alongside A-list actors Hania Aamir, Wahaj Ali and Zaviyar Nauman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, written by Sidra Seher Imran and directed by Badar Mehmood, airs every Monday in prime time on ARY Digital.

Hania Aamir’s doppelganger from Turkey stuns social media