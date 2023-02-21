Washmallay: Teaser for new Aima Baig, Sahir Ali Bagga song released

The teaser for much-awaited Aima Baig, Sahir Ali Bagga song Washmalllay was released on Tuesday, with the 33-second video becoming an instant hit on social media.

The teaser shows both the stars in celebratory mood as they recreate the Balochi folk song flanked by dancers in traditional Baloch attire.

Aima Baig had revealed through her Instagram story that she wanted to make this song as a tribute to the Baloch culture, “their meethi (sweet) language, their beautiful traditional customs and to celebrate the rich culture of our largest province.”

“You may for a lot of things, and “rightly so, I’ve always supported our own cultures, let it be Punjabi or Seraiki. I personally think that this is long overdue for us privileged individuals to promote our long neglected, forgotten regions and cultures,” wrote Aima Baig.

Washmallay’s music video is directed by Adnan Qazi while Sahir Ali Bagga and Aima Baig’s styling has been done by Ali Xeeshan.

Baig and celebrated vocalist, composer Sahir Ali Bagga have previously collaborated for smash hits like Malang and Baazi.

Washmallay is a traditional Balochi “folk song,” sung primarily by women and families to celebrate wedding festivities but looks like that both Baig and Bagga have given the song a new life with their amazing vocals and a video with colourful visuals.

