Wasim Akram backs Babar Azam’s T20I return ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram has called for the return of star batter Babar Azam to the T20I side ahead of the Asia Cup 2025.

While the former Pakistan captain has been out of the T20I squad for some time, reports about his potential return began making rounds after Fakhar Zaman was ruled of the third T20I game against West Indies due to an injury.

Reports suggested that Babar Azam might be considered for selection in the T20I squad for the Asia Cup 2025 based on his performance in the ODI series against West Indies.

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has also backed the idea about the star batter’s return to the side.

In an interview with a local media outlet, the legendary pacer said that the national side needed an experienced player going into the Asia Cup 2025 and the following T20 World Cup.

“If I had the authority, I would definitely include Babar Azam in the national T20 team. The Asia Cup and then the World Cup are approaching, and we need a senior batter,” he said.

According to Wasim Akram, the right-handed batter would prove essential in chasing targets against big teams in global tournaments.

“He [Babar Azam] adjusts his game to the format and match situation — he’s done it in the past and can do it in the future as well. Babar still has a lot of cricket left in him and can achieve much for Pakistan,” Wasim Akram said.

While the former Pakistan captain has mostly opened in the T20I format, Akram was of the view that he should play at No. 3 position.

“The coach can play Babar at any position he wants. In my opinion, number three is ideal for him, but it will depend on the situation,” he said.