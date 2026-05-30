Former Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram has opened up about his recent Hajj experience, reflecting on both its spiritual significance and the unexpected challenges he faced during the pilgrimage.

In a candid conversation with television host Fakhar-e-Alam, Wasim Akram shared that while the pilgrimage was not physically difficult, he found certain moments emotionally challenging due to constant public attention.

He revealed that during his time in the holy cities, he was frequently approached by people requesting photos, even in deeply spiritual moments. Recalling an incident in Mina, he said he was fully engaged in prayer when he was interrupted for a selfie, which he found disappointing.

Akram emphasized that while he appreciates the love and admiration from fans, there should be greater awareness and respect in sacred places, where worship should remain the priority.

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In a video, which went viral on social media earlier, Wasim Akram was seen performing the ritual of Rami Jamarat during Hajj in his iconic bowling style while in another clip showed the sports legend in Mina alongside former cricketer Misbah-ul-Haq, television personality Fakhar-e-Alam, and actor Bilal Abbas Khan.

The moment sparked a wave of reactions across social media platforms as fans praise cricket legend’s iconic move.