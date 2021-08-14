Wasim Akram, Shaniera Akram mark 8th wedding anniversary with sweet posts

Cricket legend Wasim Akram and wife Shaniera Akram celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary on Friday, marking the occasion with sweet Instagram posts.

Leading the social media celebration was Shaniera with a heartwarming message for her husband of eight long years. “8 years together and 10 months away! Love you and miss you more than anything today!” she said.

The couple has been apart for 10 months after COVID restrictions led to Shaniera being stuck in Australia with their daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaniera Akram (@iamshaniera)

“Life this year has taught me we can get through anything because our foundations are strong, stronger than anything I could have asked for,” added Shaniera, wishing a happy anniversary to the former cricketing legend and telling him that she can’t wait to see him.

Wasim Akram on the other hand kept his anniversary wish for Shaniera short and cheeky, sharing a picture of him in a rather funny getup for a shoot with the message, “Happy anniversary biwi @iamshaniera. Do you still love me?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wasim Akram (@wasimakramliveofficial)

We’re sure Shaniera does!

Wasim and Shaniera Akram tied the knot back in 2013, years after Wasim’s first wife Huma Akram passed away. The couple share a daughter Aiyla, along with Wasim’s two sons from his previous marriage.

Here’s wishing a very happy anniversary to Wasim Akram and Shaniera Akram, and many more blissful years of togetherness!