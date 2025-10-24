Watch Ali Tareen tear PCB’s legal notice, offers sarcastic apology

It looks like Multan Sultan owner Ali Tareen and the Pakistan Super League management are at loggerheads.

Ali Tareen has been criticizing the PSL management since the conclusion of season 10, as he believes no new innovation has been done by the league to make PSL exciting.

However, his continuous criticism of the management has landed him in hot water as the Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday served a legal notice, demanding an apology over his behavior.

As things were looking like getting out of hand, he appeared on social media and issued a sarcastic apology video, which he ended by tearing PCB’s legal notice.

The notice alleged violations of several clauses in the PSL’s franchise agreement and demanded a public apology and retraction of his criticisms. He was even threatened to be blacklisted from the league.

Ali began the video by outlining the PCB’s ultimatum before questioning the board’s approach to conflict.

Read More: PCB issues show-cause notice to Multan Sultans over PSL violations

Like in the past, he once again expressed frustration over the communication gap between the management and the PSL franchises, stating that he never received “a single call, message, email, or invitation asking to meet and resolve these issues together.”

“Instead, I was served a legal notice,” he said. “If you were more competent, you would know these matters aren’t handled this way.”

Ali accused the management of being surrounded by “yes-men” and unable to accept criticism.

The PSL Management has sent me a notice threatening to cancel Multan Sultans unless I offer them a public apology. Hazir Saeen. pic.twitter.com/yHWCcClXaD — Ali Khan Tareen (@aliktareen) October 23, 2025

“This league belongs to the fans and to all of Pakistan, not to the handful of people currently running it,” he said.

The Sultans owner stated that his legal team saw no need for an apology, he proceeded to offer one, stating that he wants to improve the PSL.

His apology, however, served to reiterate all his previous complaints:

He apologised for “criticising the opening ceremony,” praising the “amazing” act of having “national stars… lip-sync”, wanting the ceremony to “start on time, finish on time, and that the mic should work properly” was going “too far.”

Ali addressed minor grievances mentioned in the notice as well.

Moreover, he proposed a simple solution: “call me over, offer me a cup of tea and a few biscuits, and let’s sit together and talk.”

He suggested they could agree to end public criticism and work together to improve the league.

The video concluded with Tareen tearing up the legal notice, a final act of defiance following his “apology.”

He ended his statement with, “So, I hope you like my apology video.”