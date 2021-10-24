Monday, October 25, 2021
Trailer for upcoming action-thriller film Ambulance released

Universal Pictures released the trailer for the action-thriller film “Ambulance” on social media platforms.

The project is directed by Michael Bay. It is a remake of the 2005 Danish film by the same name, which was originally written and directed by Laurits Munch-Petersen.

The trailer sees an Afghan war veteran named Will Sharp joining forces with his foster brother Danny for committing the biggest heist in Los Angeles’ history in order to pay the medical bills of his ailing wife.

However, they hijack an ambulance for escape when the heist goes wrong. The situation gets worse as they find a police officer inside the vehicle.

The film sees Yahya Abdul Mateen playing the role of Will Sharp whereas Jake Gyllenhaal is playing the role of Danny. Eiza Gonzalez will be seen as the paramedic in the film.

The thriller film is a co-production of Universal Pictures, Bay Films and Endeavor Content.

Here is how social media reacted to Ambulance’s first trailer.

“Ambulance” is expected to be released on February 18, 2022.

