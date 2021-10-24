Trailer for upcoming action-thriller film Ambulance released

Universal Pictures released the trailer for the action-thriller film “Ambulance” on social media platforms.

The project is directed by Michael Bay. It is a remake of the 2005 Danish film by the same name, which was originally written and directed by Laurits Munch-Petersen.

The trailer sees an Afghan war veteran named Will Sharp joining forces with his foster brother Danny for committing the biggest heist in Los Angeles’ history in order to pay the medical bills of his ailing wife.

However, they hijack an ambulance for escape when the heist goes wrong. The situation gets worse as they find a police officer inside the vehicle.

The film sees Yahya Abdul Mateen playing the role of Will Sharp whereas Jake Gyllenhaal is playing the role of Danny. Eiza Gonzalez will be seen as the paramedic in the film.

The thriller film is a co-production of Universal Pictures, Bay Films and Endeavor Content.

Here is how social media reacted to Ambulance’s first trailer.

“We can’t hurt that cop in the ambulance!” Proceed to shots of 30 cop cars flipping at high speed. — Cancel Cultural Attache (@DonalJMurphy) October 21, 2021

It’s unbelievable that every twist and turn was shown. It will probably be 2 1/2 hours long and we have seen every major beat already. 🤷‍♂️ — MrDobalina7619 (@DanBell7619) October 22, 2021

This looks sick — liz a bayley, paul atreides, taylor and dana fan (@freedompimp2012) October 21, 2021

Explosions, cheesy dialogue, sweeping drone shots, up angle shots, sweeping up angle shots, close-ups, use of law-enforcement/military and more explosions. A Michael Bay movie to its core and I’m there! — Jon Delgado (@delgado23jon) October 21, 2021

“Ambulance” is expected to be released on February 18, 2022.

