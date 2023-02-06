WATCH: Arooj Aftab performs ‘Udhero Na’ at 2023 Grammy Awards

The video of Grammy Award-winning Pakistan singer Arooj Aftab performing her hit song ‘Udhero Na‘ with Anoushka Shankar at the 2023 Grammy Awards is going viral.

The viral video showed her performing ‘Udhero Na‘, nominated for the Best Global Music Performance Award, flawlessly as Anoushka Shankar played the sitar.

It is pertinent to mention that she had bagged a nomination for the 2023 Grammy amid the likes of Matt B, Eddy Kenzo, Burna Boy, Rocky Dawuni, Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode.

The multi-hyphenate Pakistani, Arooj Aftab is a trained music producer, composer, and vocalist with three solo albums. She has gotten her training from the Berklee College of Music.

It is to be nominated former US President Barack Obama shared his annual summer playlist on Twitter, writing, “Here’s a playlist of songs I’ve been listening to lately—it’s a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between.

Aftab’s Grammy-winning ‘Mohabbat‘ was featured alongside global artists like Rihanna, Bruno Mars, The Rolling Stones, and Jay-Z among others with Obama saying, “With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer.”

