Watch: Babar Azam gifts batting gloves to crying child mascot

Pakistan’s star batter and skipper Babar Azam won the hearts of fans by gifting gloves to an emotional child mascot after his team’s victory over Canada in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

A child mascot, overwhelmed by being in the presence of cricket superstars, was seen crying before the start of Pak vs Canada match.

A picture of Babar consoling and hugging him soon went viral on social media.

“I met this kid during the India vs Pakistan match. After the anthem, he came to me. He was excited and suddenly started crying. So I got worried. But he said I am a fan. He did the same thing today. He was crying, standing in the line. We all have experienced this, when you meet a star, the excitement is at a different level,” Babar said in a video posted by ICC.

“I thought if he is such a big fan of mine, I have the responsibility to gift him something,” Babar Azam added.

It is important to note that Green shirts finally secured their first victory of the marquee event, defeating Canada by seven wickets at the Nassau County Stadium in New York.

After restricting the Canadian side to 106/7, Pakistan chased down the target with 15 balls to spare.

Watch the video here: