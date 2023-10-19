26.9 C
Thursday, October 19, 2023
WATCH: Bandits loot mobile, cash from citizens in Karachi hotel

KARACHI: A robbery incident was reported in the New Karachi area, where four armed robbers looted dozens of civilians sitting in a hotel late at night, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A CCTV footage came to light which shows four armed robbers on two motorbikes approaching the people sitting near the tea hotel, looting some young boys sitting beside the road.

The footage showed the two robbers first looted the citizens and then looted the cash counter of the hotel, while one of the robbers can be seen drinking water from the cooler.

The bandits looted the youth sitting in a hotel for more than three minutes and took more than 10 mobile phones and cash from the people sitting at the hotel.

