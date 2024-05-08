WATCH: Boeing plane crash lands after landing gear fails

A Boeing plane crash-landed at Istanbul Airport on Wednesday after its front landing gear failed to deploy.

Video footage showed sparks flying and smoke rising as the front end of the plane, belonging to FedEx Airlines, scraped along the runway.

Necessary preparations were made before the crash landing as the pilots of the plane released that the front landing gear failed to open.

The pilots of the flight, bound for Istanbul from Paris, informed the traffic control tower which guided them to land at the Istanbul Airport.

Turkish authorities said that no casualties and injuries were reported while the sparks were being doused by the firefighting teams.

Later, the authorities temporarily closed the runway to air traffic, but operations continued on other runways at the airport.

Last month, a Houston-bound Southwest Airlines’ Boeing 737 was forced to return to Denver after the engine cover fell off the plane and struck the wing flap – shortly after take-off.

The flight returned safely to Denver International Airport and the passengers were headed to Houston in another aircraft, Southwest Airlines said in a statement.

In January this year, the passengers aboard a Boeing 737-9 MAX airplane grappled with panic after one of its doors blew open mid-air minutes after the take-off.

The reports stated that the Boeing aircraft – owned by Alaska Airlines – flight from Portland to Ontario, CA (California) experienced an incident this evening soon after departure.

Since the Jan. 5 accident on an Alaska Airlines-operated jet, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has imposed a cap on production of Boeing’s strong-selling 737 MAX jets.

The FAA also has told Boeing to develop a comprehensive plan to address “systemic quality-control issues.”