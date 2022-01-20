WATCH: Bollywood actor Ali Fazal performs Umrah

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal shared a video of him performing Umrah on the social media application Instagram.

The Mirzapur star wrote that he visit Makkah and Madinah following the completion of his upcoming Hollywood project Kandahar in Saudi Arabia.

He dedicated it to his mother – who passed away on June 17, 2020, due to health complications – and grandfather.

“To Madinah and then Makkah! What a way to end my shoot!” the caption read. “I am truly blessed I think in many ways. I like to think at least.

“This one was for Amma and Nana. Their loss will never heal me..maybe healing isn’t the answer. Seeking is. We’ll find out. But I prayed and I prayed for all those around me. Family, friends, and all the people in need of love.”

He added that there is more for the people to love to give and get. He went on to say that adding that he has “pumped some serious love” for them.

The video got millions of likes from the application’s users.

