Watch: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood’s kind act wins internet

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood helped a 19-year-old who met with a road accident in Punjab. The ‘Dabangg‘ actor was passing through a flyover when he witnessed the car crashed due to an accident.

As seen in the viral video shared by his charity foundation, the 49-year-old celeb stopped his vehicle and stepped out to rescue the injured boy. Being seated on the driver’s seat of a centrally locked car, the boy was unconscious.

Soon the celeb took charge of the unfortunate scenario and managed to take the victim out of the car, carrying him in his arms. The young man was rushed to the hospital for timely treatment and is doing fine now, as per the reports.

Besides this recent heroic act, the actor had been making headlines since the beginning of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the World. He helped people with medicines, food, and jobs.

On the work front, Sonu Sood’s past few releases were in regional languages, while his last Bollywood appearance came in Ranveer Singh’s 2018 action-drama ‘Simba’. Furthermore, he has films like ‘Prithviraj’ and ‘Fateh’ in the pipeline for this year.

